Jay STRICKLAND
1938 - 2020
STRICKLAND, Jay W. Sr. 81, passed away November 22, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born November 30, 1938 in Jay, Florida to George W. and Mattie (Jordan) Strickland. He married Loette (Hiott), the love of his life, and they were married for 54 years until her passing in 2013. He was a member of First Assembly of God, Plant City, FL. Jay W, Daddy, Pa, as he was affectionately known, is survived by a son, Jay W. Jr. (Allison); a daughter, Denise Thomas (Tommy); seven grandchildren, Jason Strickland, Christina Kupsch (Jeremy), Courtney Strickland, Kaylee Strickland, Thomas Thomas III (Erica), Kristin Thomas, Seth Thomas; four great-grandchildren, Javin Kupsch, Cole Thomas, Charlotte Thomas, Olivia Thomas; three sisters, Betty Sue Delozier, Louetta Cole, Mary Jo Todd (Robert). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Strickland and sisters, Eunice Holley, Ann Turgeau, and Magoline Strickland. Services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 10 am, "outside" with masks and social distancing required, at First Assembly of God, 602 Charlie Griffin Road, Plant City, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Teen Challenge, 3706 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford, FL 32773 or https://donatehere.cc/InHonorOfJayWStrickland. Fond memories and messages of condolences may be left for the family at www.wellsmemorial.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Service
10:00 AM
First Assembly of God
Funeral services provided by
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL 33563
8137521111
Memories & Condolences

