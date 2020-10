Or Copy this URL to Share

ZACK, Jayme 40, of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2020. Jayme is survived by his father, John Zack (Lottie); mother, Karen; grandmother, Marilyn Masters; step-sister, Amanda Crane (Mitch); and nieces, Ava and Alana; and many other family members and friends. Jayme had a big heart and a beautiful smile and will be missed very much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store