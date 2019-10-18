Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jayne Mossberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOSSBERG, Jayne Nicholas of Tierra Verde, FL and Branford, CT, passed away at Bayfront Hospital on October 16, 2019. She was born in New Haven, CT and graduated from Endicott College. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Alan Mossberg; her sister, Nancy Thim; and her dearest friend, Robert Fazio. Jayne was a very loving, thoughtful mother to her children and their spouses, Gretchen (David) Highsmith of Connecticut, Linnea (Bijan) Helalat of Florida, Iver Mossberg (Christina Pierson) of Connecticut and Jonathan (Sharon) Mossberg of Florida. Her grandchildren were so very special to her and she brought joy and made special memories with each of them. Her grandchildren all had special names for her in which she delighted, Tara, Karly, Alanna Mossberg "Grams"; Alexandria and Bethanie Highsmith "Grammy"; Alida and Oskar Mossberg "Mama Jayne"; and Trevor and Emily Helalat "Other Mommy and 'My Best Friend'". Tara's husband, Anthony Borello, is an invaluable friend to Alan and Jayne. Jayne had a gift for making friends by letting others know that their life stories truly mattered to her. Her courage, strength, and wisdom were an inspiration to many. She touched so many lives. Jayne had many charities about which she was very passionate. Jayne put much thought into everything she did. She always dressed beautifully and radiated beauty both inside and out. Jayne enjoyed studying the Episcopalian religion, was an avid reader and was a whiz at both the New York Times crossword puzzles and texting. She knew how to read people and reacted lovingly. Jayne will live on through all the loving memories and special moments we were blessed to have with her. Her funeral will be held Saturday, October 19 at 11 am at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 738 Pinellas Point Drive S, St. Petersburg, FL 33705. Jayne will be laid to rest at Branford Center Cemetery in Connecticut on Wednesday, October 23 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following charities that were near and dear to her, St. Jude's Hospital (

