passed away February 2, 2019. He was born in Ellsworth, Kansas February 17, 1924, graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1942 and received a football scholarship to Fort Hayes College where he was a first team quarterback. David joined the Navy in December, 1942 where he was a gunners mate. After the war, in 1945, he received a special teaching certificate for one year. As well as teaching for one year, he also coached before enrolling at Emporia State where he earned his Master of Science in Psychology. Later, he earned his Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology at Oregon.
For about 25 years after graduating, he was employed with a branch of IBM called Science Research Associates during which time he taught as a visiting professor at University of Notre Dame University, University of Virginia, Oregon State University and University of Miami. In the years to follow, he taught at Florida State.
David was an Eagle Scout. He is listed in "Who's Who in America". Living in Florida, he served as Chairman of the Board at Caladesi National Bank in Dunedin, FL and at Clearwater Oaks Bank in Clearwater. David has lived in Dunedin since 1959. He and his wife are active at Our Lady of Lourdes where he was a Eucharistic Minister and other local organizations. Both are in the Dunedin Senior Hall of Fame and were also selected as Mr. and Mrs. Delightful Dunedin. He was a board member of Dunedin Council of Oranizations, the Library, and member of advisory counsel for President of Berea College, Kentucky. He was member of VFW, Knights of Columbus, and APA. He was also a charter member of Ye Mystic Krewe of Neptune.
He is survived by his wife, "Teresa" Cordova O'Dea and many relatives and friends. A Mass will be celebrated At Our Lady of Lourdes in Dunedin on February 22 at 11 am.
