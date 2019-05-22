HUGHES, Jean Ann (Hall)



of Belleair, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 18, 2019. She was raised in Winter Haven, Florida, by a single mother and brother. She graduated from Winter Haven High School and then entered college at Ohio University, where her mother and aunt went. She wanted to go to the University of Florida but her brother, John Newland, was not in favor of that. To this day, she is a diehard Florida Gator. She was a Cypress Gardens water skier and Southern "Belle." While at Ohio University, she was a Chi Omega and a cheerleader. She met and married Jim Hall, who played football and they lived in Columbus, Ohio for a year and then moved to Zanesville for a few months. Jim and his father worked for David Davies meat packing plant. The two decided to move to Florida and open up a restaurant; thus, Jimmy Hall's Steak House in downtown Clearwater was started. It was a locals' restaurant and her job in the early days was baking pies and cakes and doing the totals of the charge customers.



After life with Jim, she married Warren Hughes. She received her real estate license and then her brokers license. Her "Farm" was Belleair and she loved every minute of it. She was the broker manager of Dynamic Realty. After life with Warren, she was the broker manager at Bobby Byrd Real Estate and then Coldwell Banker. During her real estate career, she was the president of the Board of Realtors in Clearwater. She was active at the state and national level serving on their boards in various positions. She retired from real estate in 2005. She was a sustaining member of the Junior League of Clearwater, member of the Belleair Country Club, member of Women in Philanthropy Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Foundation, served on the board of Clearwater for Youth, a very active member of the Church of the Ascension, serving on the Vestry, the Altar Guild and St. Teresa's Guild.



She is survived by her children, Jay and Jenny Hall; her grandson, JayR Hall; great-grandson, JJ Hall; and her Ecuadorian daughter, Patsy Bean. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Amelia and Gene Newland; her brother, John and her final life partner, Roy Harmon.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday, May 29 at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 701 Orange Ave., Clearwater. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jean Ann's memory to Clearwater for Youth, Morton Plant Mease Healthcare Foundation, Church of the Ascension or a . For more information or to post a condolence, please visit:



