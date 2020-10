Or Copy this URL to Share

BARNES, Jean Shafer formerly of St. Petersburg, FL, died on October 26, 2020 in Orlando, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur P. Barnes, who was the first Executive Director of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority. She is survived by her son, William Barnes of Orlando, FL; her daughter, Diane Forer of Cranbury, New Jersey; their spouses; three grandchildren; and three great-grandsons.



