BOUDREAUX, Jean Rose "Shewolf" was born March 19, 1932 in New Orleans, Louisiana on a street called Desire. She and her two brothers grew up in New Orleans in the Ninth Ward. After graduating high school, Jean went to undergraduate school in Lafayette, Louisiana. Then graduate school in West Virginia where she received a Master's in Speech, Psychology, and Education. She then received her Doctorate in Speech Pathology at Case Reserve in Cleveland. She began her career at the University of Arizona, Tucson as a Professor of SpeechTherapy where she earned national recognition in her field. She also taught at University of Louisiana, Lafayette where she met four women professors. They formed a group and together they began a campaign to bring equal pay for women professors at the University. At that time, male professors were making forty percent more than women professors. It took a while, but eventually they were able to raise women's salaries. Jean travelled extensively in the United States and compiled a Directory of Wimmens Communities which was published to provide women with a guide for places to stop with an RV or overnight accommodations. Jean was known as Shewolf in the Lesbian community. She touched many lives and is held in high regard within this community. Jean is survived by two nephews, John and Edward; her sister-in-law, Margie and a niece. She was predeceased by her parents and brothers, Rodney and John. Her brother Rod always looked up to Jean and credited her with his success in life. She encouraged both her brothers to continue their education and always supported their endeavors. Jean was truly an extraordinary woman. Her life ended April 24, 2020.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store