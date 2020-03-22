BUGAN, Jean E. (Burkette) 92, of Tampa, passed away March 11, 2020 following a stroke. Born in England, she made her home in the U.S. for over 70 years. Jean was an RN who worked at several area hospitals finally retiring from the S.C.I. Department at James Haley VA. She will be remembered for her kindness and service to others as well as immense love of animals and will be missed by many. She is predeceased by her husband, Adam Bugan and survived by sons, John Burkette, Jay Burkette (Susie) and daughter, Dorothy as well as grandchildren, Jayson, Kyle, and Andrea along with five great-grand-children. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the SPCA or other animal related charity. A memorial service at St Clement's Episcopal Church in Tampa will be set and announced at a future date due to the current COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings.

