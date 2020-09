Or Copy this URL to Share

BUGAN, Jean E. passed away March 11, 2020. A memorial funeral service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11 am at St Clement's Episcopal Church, 706 W. 113th Ave. in Tampa. COVID social distancing and masks will be required. In lieu of flowers please donate to any animal charity.



