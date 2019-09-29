CARTER, Jean Taylor a sixth generation Pinellas County Floridian, died unexpectedly September 24, 2019 at age 90. A Florida State University graduate, turned Gator Fan, Jean was a schoolteacher until she retired to raise her family. Not a firm believer in an afterlife, her family hopes that she is pleasantly surprised at being reunited with her late husband, H. Richard Carter and son, Richard Taylor Carter. She leaves behind her daughters, Suz Priest, Marion Cox (David), Liza Carter (Jerry Fletcher); grandchildren, Amanda Stanley, Max Priest, Will Priest; great-grandchildren, Carter and Emerson Stanley, Nolan Priest; sister, Mary Taylor Hancock, many nieces, nephews, cousins and her life-long friend, Dottie McMullen Bouchard. Those who knew Jean will understand the family's desire to honor her wish that there be no service. A lifelong animal lover, those desiring to do so may make donations in Jean's honor to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786. Arrangements are being handled by The National Cremation Society of Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019