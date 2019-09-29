Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean CARTER. View Sign Service Information National Cremation 4945 East Bay Drive Clearwater , FL 33764 (727)-536-0494 Send Flowers Obituary

CARTER, Jean Taylor a sixth generation Pinellas County Floridian, died unexpectedly September 24, 2019 at age 90. A Florida State University graduate, turned Gator Fan, Jean was a schoolteacher until she retired to raise her family. Not a firm believer in an afterlife, her family hopes that she is pleasantly surprised at being reunited with her late husband, H. Richard Carter and son, Richard Taylor Carter. She leaves behind her daughters, Suz Priest, Marion Cox (David), Liza Carter (Jerry Fletcher); grandchildren, Amanda Stanley, Max Priest, Will Priest; great-grandchildren, Carter and Emerson Stanley, Nolan Priest; sister, Mary Taylor Hancock, many nieces, nephews, cousins and her life-long friend, Dottie McMullen Bouchard. Those who knew Jean will understand the family's desire to honor her wish that there be no service. A lifelong animal lover, those desiring to do so may make donations in Jean's honor to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786. Arrangements are being handled by The National Cremation Society of Clearwater.

CARTER, Jean Taylor a sixth generation Pinellas County Floridian, died unexpectedly September 24, 2019 at age 90. A Florida State University graduate, turned Gator Fan, Jean was a schoolteacher until she retired to raise her family. Not a firm believer in an afterlife, her family hopes that she is pleasantly surprised at being reunited with her late husband, H. Richard Carter and son, Richard Taylor Carter. She leaves behind her daughters, Suz Priest, Marion Cox (David), Liza Carter (Jerry Fletcher); grandchildren, Amanda Stanley, Max Priest, Will Priest; great-grandchildren, Carter and Emerson Stanley, Nolan Priest; sister, Mary Taylor Hancock, many nieces, nephews, cousins and her life-long friend, Dottie McMullen Bouchard. Those who knew Jean will understand the family's desire to honor her wish that there be no service. A lifelong animal lover, those desiring to do so may make donations in Jean's honor to Sarge's Animal Rescue Foundation, 256 Industrial Park Drive, Suite B, Waynesville, NC 28786. Arrangements are being handled by The National Cremation Society of Clearwater. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close