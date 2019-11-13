CORVENE, Jean 73 of Hudson, FL, passed away peacefully and with the grace that she exhibited her whole life on November 9, 2019 at HPH Hospice Care Center. She was born in Melrose Park, IL to George and Ruth (Hansen) Nezavdal and grew up on Long Island, NY. She is survived by her husband, Lewis Corvene; daughter Suzanne (Vincent) Mistretta; grandsons, Matthew and Tyler Mistretta; brothers, Michael (Theresa) and Don Nezavdal; and dear cousin Janet (Tony) Cappadoro. She worked for many years in import/export and Insurance. She was a Notary Public in New York and in Florida. She suffered a massive stroke from which she never recovered and left her husband with a broken heart. Everyone who ever met her was charmed by her beauty, sense of style and her lovely disposition. National Cremation Society. Donations may be made in her honor to HPH Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019