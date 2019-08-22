DAVENPORT, Jean C. 96, passed away August 18, 2019 in Tampa. She is survived by her daughters, Samantha and Rayene; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray and son, Charles. Born in Tampa, she graduated from Hillsborough High School along with her six brothers and sisters. She will always be remembered for her bright blue eyes. Funeral service will be 9:30 am, Saturday, August 24, with visitation from 9 am until service time at the funeral home, 1602 W. Waters Ave. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Swilley Funeral Home 813-932-6157

