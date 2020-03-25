|
went home on March 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mabel Blake; husband, Sidney Mash Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Mash, and sister, Charlotte Blake Courtney. Born on May 23, 1926 in Baltimore, Maryland, Jean was a life-long United Methodist. She was a homemaker until she moved to St. Petersburg in the early 1980s when she joined Allendale United Methodist Church and worked as a stenographer and secretary for a local physician. Upon retirement, Jean's joy was her 1966 Cadillac Fleetwood Brougham "Beauty" and clipping coupons to send to St. Petersburg Free Clinic Women Residences so others would benefit from her labors. She was a faithful active church member, greeting attenders on Sunday morning and using her beautiful calligraphy handwriting for writing minutes for the United Methodist Women and sending caring cards with her friends in the Naomi Group to homebound members. She loved getting the clothes ready for the annual Allendale United Methodist Women Flea Market and enjoyed dressing for all occasions. She was a gracious and giving individual who gave to many, many charities her entire life; veterans, children, and dogs held a special place in her heart. She was so loved and will be missed. A Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date in St. Petersburg.
