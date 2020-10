Or Copy this URL to Share

MURRAY-DYNES-FOSTER, Jean Elizabeth "Liz" died September 29, 2020. She is survived by sister, Mary Lou Jensen (Peter); children, Christopher Dynes (Pauline), Ronald Dynes, Robinson Dynes (Gloria), Murray Dynes (Jeanne), Victoria Trafford (Ross), Philip Dynes (Beth); six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Family memorial is to be held in Canada at a later date.



