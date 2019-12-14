GARLAND, Jean Hill 92, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Garland; her parents, Edgar and Lallie Harris Hill; her brother, Edgar Hill; and her sisters, Harriette Barber, Marion Pace, and Elizabeth Chaffin. She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl (Joseph) Chasin, Janet (Randy) Akerson, Carol Garland, and Linda (Mark) Dodson; and by her sister, Sarah Hill. She was a most loving and excellent grandmother to Rachel, Graham, and Clayton; and a wonderful mother-in-law. Born in Statham, Georgia, and raised in Atlanta, Jean worked for many years for Allstate Insurance in St. Petersburg and Atlanta. The Garland girls will always remember their mother's fondness for swing music and Broadway standards, her skill with a sewing needle, her fried chicken, and her undying love for Georgia Tech, the Atlanta Braves, and Dale Murphy. They will be forever grateful for the loving care she received at Arbor Terrace of Athens. She will be interred next to her beloved husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens.

