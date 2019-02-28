Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean GRAY. View Sign





84, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in a Gainesville, Georgia hospital. Jean was a native of Atlanta, Georgia and lived in Palm Harbor, Florida before moving to Hayesville in January 2000. She was a secretary at Curlew Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida for ten years, retiring in 1996. Jean was very active in Granny's Attic Thrift Store and was a member of the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church in Hayesville.



She was the daughter of the late George Ivey and Emma Ruth Miles Callaway. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Gerald Cook.



Surviving are her husband, Samuel Dent Gray; a daughter, Sally Ann DiMiceli and husband, Greg of Pueblo, Colorado; a son, Jeffrey Allan Cook and wife, Kathy of Hayesville; a sister, Betty Webb of Roswell, Georgia; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church, with the Reverands Johnny Foster and Troy Long officiating. The interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ben



The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 pm, Friday at the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church prior to the services.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Barbara Jean Gray to the Truett Children's Home, 75 West Vineyard Lane, Hayesville, NC 28904.



Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at

GRAY, Jean84, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Monday, February 25, 2019 in a Gainesville, Georgia hospital. Jean was a native of Atlanta, Georgia and lived in Palm Harbor, Florida before moving to Hayesville in January 2000. She was a secretary at Curlew Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida for ten years, retiring in 1996. Jean was very active in Granny's Attic Thrift Store and was a member of the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church in Hayesville.She was the daughter of the late George Ivey and Emma Ruth Miles Callaway. She was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Gerald Cook.Surviving are her husband, Samuel Dent Gray; a daughter, Sally Ann DiMiceli and husband, Greg of Pueblo, Colorado; a son, Jeffrey Allan Cook and wife, Kathy of Hayesville; a sister, Betty Webb of Roswell, Georgia; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, March 1, 2019 in the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church, with the Reverands Johnny Foster and Troy Long officiating. The interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Ben Smith , Tommy Evans, Donald Reott, Steven Cook, Greg DiMiceli, John McLaughlin, and Bill Webb.The family will receive friends from 12-1:45 pm, Friday at the Truett Memorial First Baptist Church prior to the services.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in memory of Barbara Jean Gray to the Truett Children's Home, 75 West Vineyard Lane, Hayesville, NC 28904.Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at www.iviefuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Ivie Funeral Home

194 Peachtree Street

Murphy , NC 28906

(828) 837-2116 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close