HAHN, Jean Elizabeth passed away Sept. 18, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur P. Hahn of Spring Hill, Florida. Jean was born Oct. 7, 1925 in Boston to Elizabeth Mitchell and Thomas Alger. Jean was an accomplished executive secretary in Boston, MA. She retired with her husband, Arthur P. Hahn in Spring Hill, Florida. She enjoyed golf, traveling, and painting and exhibited her art work just 6 days before her passing. A Memorial Service will be held Oct. 7 at 11 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 475 N. Ave. W. Brooksville, FL with a reception to follow.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 28, 2019