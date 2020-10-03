HART , Jean Claire 90, renowned musician, educator, mentor, colleague, and cherished friend, died September 26, 2020 in Brandon, Florida. She was born in Crestline, Ohio November 30, 1929 to Theodore and Annabell (Hartman) Hoffman of Winter Haven, FL. Ms. Hart spent her life devoted to her first love: the violin. In 1953, she received a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Ohio Wesleyan University and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega. The first twelve years of her career in Hillsborough County she worked as an elementary music specialist that began at Dover Elementary school. During her 27-year tenure, she conducted the orchestra at Burns, McLane, and Brandon Middle/High Schools. She helped to organize and served as president of the Hillsborough County American String Teachers Association (FL-ASTA) from 1998-2000. After retirement, when most people might slow down, she continued to teach violin, viola, and cello lessons at her Suzuki music studio until 2014. God led her to a life-long commitment of sharing music with students, young and old, and on an individual basis. Along with her love for the violin, she has been involved most of her life in church music. Her involvements in church music range from choir member to choir director, from soloist to director of music, from handbell to tone chimes director, etc. She is survived by many musicians and friends who supported her throughout her life and decline. A heartfelt gratitude goes to Alley and Jennifer (Ron) Pauley, the Robinson family; Marilyn Lash; Teri and RJ Locke; aunt, June Hoffman; cousin, Greg Gardner, Eddie White and Tai Chi members (Marie Pound, Joan Phillips, Norma Harris, Dee Nolin and Carolyn Sheffield) for their steadfast strength and devotion. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Carol Gwen Hart; youngest son, David Hoffman Hart; and grandson, Hunter Ian Hart. She is also survived by grandchildren, Michael Hart, Ashley (Jason) Muller, Samantha (David) Eisenberg and Monique (Martin) Torres; and great-grandchildren, Abram Ellick, Trent and Autumn Eisenberg, Shailyn Lily Torres, Aliana Julia Torres, David Asher Muller, Ariel Jade Muller, Savannah-Brooke Hart, Sarah Nicole Hart, and Aiden Michael Hart. She is preceded in death by her son, Wilmer Donald "Bill" Hart III, of New Port Richey, FL; parents; her brothers, Dr. Jack Roland Hoffman of Phoenix, AZ and Col. Richard H. Hoffman of Byron, GA; and sister, Carol Ann Hardin of Jacksonville, FL. The music celebration of Jean's life will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2913 John Moore Road, Brandon, FL. Jean will be buried at a "private" memorial ceremony at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven, FL. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Heath Funeral Chapel where condolences may be expressed at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward in Jean's name in a random act of kindness.