Jean HEFFERN

HEFFERN, Jean Marie 36, of Largo, FL, passed away suddenly July 22, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Jack and Laurie Heffern, as well as numerous cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends, all of whom she loved. She was an incredibly gifted, brilliantly funny, beautiful woman, and leaves an unforgettable legacy with all who knew and loved her. She was a proud member of Mensa International. By 6th grade she'd been admitted to the Center for Gifted Studies and became a published author at the age of 12. Jean was awarded a 100% Bright Futures Scholarship to attend the University of Central FL. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, she would have appreciated donations in her name to World Central Kitchen.



