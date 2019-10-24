Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean JURGENSEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JURGENSEN, Jean Elizabeth (Butlin) 95, died on October 20, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Jean was born on March 19, 1924 in Northampton, England. She was the only child of Shakespeare John Butlin and Elizabeth (Green) Butlin. On May 24, 1945 Jean was married to Louis C. Jurgensen, whom she met in England where Lou was a Captain in the Army Air Corps assigned to the 303rd Bombardment Group stationed at Molesworth Air Base during WWII. They were true partners in life throughout their 74-year marriage; one just couldn't live without the other. Jean is predeceased by her loving husband, Lou, and infant son, Mark. She is survived by her son, Craig and his wife, Judy of Maine and their daughters, Eva and Tess; daughter, Louise Siegelski and her husband, Ray of Lutz, Florida, and their daughters, Erin Martin and husband, Troy, and Amy; and son, Scott of Oregon and his sons, Jason and Jeremy. Jean came to Iowa City, Iowa, as a "War Bride" in 1946 following a lengthy sea voyage aboard the army transport Santa Paul that took her from England to New York City. Jean and Lou lived in Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Wyoming, Florida, and North Carolina before returning to Florida. She was very proud of her children, loved playing bridge with her friends, and always looked forward to any crossword puzzle but was renowned for always doing and finishing the New York Times puzzle in ink with her Cross pen. She had a remarkable memory for facts and was unstoppable at Trivial Pursuit and Jeopardy. Jean was a baseball fan. She followed the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers when she and Lou lived in Vero Beach but she was a true Rays fan for years. Jean's "green thumb" with African violets was envied by all. She worked in the stationary department at the Maas Brothers Department Store at Westshore Plaza in the late 1960s and shared wonderful stories about the people she met and helped. Jean and Lou traveled extensively following his retirement from USF in 1981 with numerous Caribbean cruises and trips to England, as well as Russia and Alaska. Jean will be remembered for many things: her resilient strength, love of family, gift for wit and humor, and for being a fastidious homemaker. She will be greatly missed. There will be no calling hours. Family members will remember Jean privately and encourage those who knew her to do the same. Memorial contributions may be made to Lifepath Hospice, 11150 N. 53rd, Temple Terrace, FL 33617.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019

