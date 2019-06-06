Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Katherine (Morelock) HAMMOND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMMOND, Jean Katherine (Morelock)



(1925-2019) passed peacefully from mortality into immortality at the home of her daughter, Patsy Barnes, on June 4, 2019, at the age of 94 years. She was born in Jordan, Minnesota on January 14, 1925, the youngest child of Frederick Morlock and Martha Trenter Morlock. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty Morlock Limpert and her brother, Ralph Frederick Morlock.



Their loving union began on Valentine's Day and they were married until Lonnie's death in May of 1991. They enjoyed many years of travelling to visit their children and grandchildren. Jean enjoyed beautifying their home property with many colorful flowers for many decades, being known by her friends and neighbors as "The Flower Lady".



After Lonnie's passing, Jean maintained their Brandon home until she moved to Texas in the spring of 2008 to be close to Linda and Miles Locke. In 2016, she returned to Florida to live with Dodd and Patsy Barnes.



Jean is survived by daughter, Patsy Dianne and husband William (Dodd) Barnes of Jupiter Farms, Florida; daughter, Linda Lea and husband Miles Locke of Woodway, Texas; four grand children and thirteen great-grandchildren. Jean was a kind and caring sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. who brought out the best in those who knew and loved her. We will miss her in the here and now and we joyfully anticipate our reunion with her at the appointed time on the far side of the veil that now temporarily separates us.



A viewing and visitation will be from 6-8 pm, on Friday, June 7, at Southern Funeral Home in Riverview, FL. Graveside service will be Saturday morning at Limona Cemetery, Limona, Florida.

