Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean LALA. View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL 33629 (813)-835-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

LALA, Jean Parrino passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, just two months shy of her 105th birthday. Jean was born in New York City on December 30, 1914. She had lived in Tampa since 1940. Jean was a longtime employee of the Tampa Farmers Market and Tampa General Hospital. She was an active member of the Sons of Italy (La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge 1251), having served in several leadership positions over the years, as well as The Italian Club (L'Unione Italiana). Jean was extremely proud of her Sicilian/Albanian heritage, continuing to say her nightly prayers in Albanian through her final days. However, her greatest joy in life were her daughters, grandsons and great-grandchildren, all who will miss their "Nona", but who will keep fond and loving memories of her. Jean led a long and fulfilling life. She once said that the secret to her longevity was "minding my own business and letting people do what they want to do", which was the epitome of her character. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Giuseppe and Rosaria Parrino; her sisters, Josie Lo Piccolo and Rose McKenzie; her husband, Jack Lala; her daughter, Carol "Chickie" Agliano, and many other cherished family members and dear friends. Jean is survived by her daughter, Antonia "Toni" Hulme, six grandsons, John, Paul and Curt Agliano, and Brett, Jeff and Chris Hulme; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Jean's family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a Catholic wake rite scheduled for 6 pm at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33629. A funeral mass will be offered for Jean on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa, FL 33611. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge 1251, 3315 W. Lemon St., Tampa, FL 33609.

LALA, Jean Parrino passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, just two months shy of her 105th birthday. Jean was born in New York City on December 30, 1914. She had lived in Tampa since 1940. Jean was a longtime employee of the Tampa Farmers Market and Tampa General Hospital. She was an active member of the Sons of Italy (La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge 1251), having served in several leadership positions over the years, as well as The Italian Club (L'Unione Italiana). Jean was extremely proud of her Sicilian/Albanian heritage, continuing to say her nightly prayers in Albanian through her final days. However, her greatest joy in life were her daughters, grandsons and great-grandchildren, all who will miss their "Nona", but who will keep fond and loving memories of her. Jean led a long and fulfilling life. She once said that the secret to her longevity was "minding my own business and letting people do what they want to do", which was the epitome of her character. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Giuseppe and Rosaria Parrino; her sisters, Josie Lo Piccolo and Rose McKenzie; her husband, Jack Lala; her daughter, Carol "Chickie" Agliano, and many other cherished family members and dear friends. Jean is survived by her daughter, Antonia "Toni" Hulme, six grandsons, John, Paul and Curt Agliano, and Brett, Jeff and Chris Hulme; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Jean's family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a Catholic wake rite scheduled for 6 pm at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33629. A funeral mass will be offered for Jean on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa, FL 33611. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge 1251, 3315 W. Lemon St., Tampa, FL 33609. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close