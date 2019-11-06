LALA, Jean Parrino passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019, just two months shy of her 105th birthday. Jean was born in New York City on December 30, 1914. She had lived in Tampa since 1940. Jean was a longtime employee of the Tampa Farmers Market and Tampa General Hospital. She was an active member of the Sons of Italy (La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge 1251), having served in several leadership positions over the years, as well as The Italian Club (L'Unione Italiana). Jean was extremely proud of her Sicilian/Albanian heritage, continuing to say her nightly prayers in Albanian through her final days. However, her greatest joy in life were her daughters, grandsons and great-grandchildren, all who will miss their "Nona", but who will keep fond and loving memories of her. Jean led a long and fulfilling life. She once said that the secret to her longevity was "minding my own business and letting people do what they want to do", which was the epitome of her character. Jean was predeceased by her parents, Giuseppe and Rosaria Parrino; her sisters, Josie Lo Piccolo and Rose McKenzie; her husband, Jack Lala; her daughter, Carol "Chickie" Agliano, and many other cherished family members and dear friends. Jean is survived by her daughter, Antonia "Toni" Hulme, six grandsons, John, Paul and Curt Agliano, and Brett, Jeff and Chris Hulme; 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Jean's family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, with a Catholic wake rite scheduled for 6 pm at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry, Tampa, FL 33629. A funeral mass will be offered for Jean on Friday, November 8, 2019, 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4518 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa, FL 33611. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge 1251, 3315 W. Lemon St., Tampa, FL 33609.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019