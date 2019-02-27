Jean Newell

NEWELL, Jean

88, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Melech Hospice House. She was a resident of Presbyterian Manor and loved her pets. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 28 from 1-2:30 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home followed by interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean's name to the Tampa Bay Humane Society.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Funeral Home Details