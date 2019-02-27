NEWELL, Jean
88, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Melech Hospice House. She was a resident of Presbyterian Manor and loved her pets. There will be a visitation on Thursday, February 28 from 1-2:30 pm at Garden of Memories Funeral Home followed by interment at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jean's name to the Tampa Bay Humane Society.
Blount & Curry MacDill
www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 27, 2019