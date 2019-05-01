Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean (Lauer) RAWE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RAWE, Jean (Lauer)



78, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 with her husband, Harold, right by her side. Their love was special and true. She was his Love and he was her Honey. They were married for 58 years. They met when they were 17, fell in love and got married at 19. They had six children; Shirley, Sandy, Sharon, Kimberly, Stephen and the youngest "Harold Jr.", he looks just like his dad. And now 58 years later, they have 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jean had an identical twin sister named Jane, whom she loved dearly. Jean was one the most beautiful souls that ever walked this earth. She was very loving and kind, selfless and humble and was nice to everyone. Jean had a warm beautiful smile behind her quiet and gentle presence. She only had kind words to say about everyone. In one simple word, she was good. A beautiful soul here on earth, and now, a beautiful soul in heaven. We were so blessed to have this amazing, devoted, faith filled woman in our lives. She was a wonderful example for all of us, and taught us to always love the Lord at all times; especially during the difficult times; like this. We will miss her terribly, but we know that she is in heaven now, enjoying all the promises of her faith. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL, on May 9, 10:30 am, and at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria, KY, on Saturday, May 18, 11 am.

RAWE, Jean (Lauer)78, passed away on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 with her husband, Harold, right by her side. Their love was special and true. She was his Love and he was her Honey. They were married for 58 years. They met when they were 17, fell in love and got married at 19. They had six children; Shirley, Sandy, Sharon, Kimberly, Stephen and the youngest "Harold Jr.", he looks just like his dad. And now 58 years later, they have 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jean had an identical twin sister named Jane, whom she loved dearly. Jean was one the most beautiful souls that ever walked this earth. She was very loving and kind, selfless and humble and was nice to everyone. Jean had a warm beautiful smile behind her quiet and gentle presence. She only had kind words to say about everyone. In one simple word, she was good. A beautiful soul here on earth, and now, a beautiful soul in heaven. We were so blessed to have this amazing, devoted, faith filled woman in our lives. She was a wonderful example for all of us, and taught us to always love the Lord at all times; especially during the difficult times; like this. We will miss her terribly, but we know that she is in heaven now, enjoying all the promises of her faith. There will be a Memorial Mass at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL, on May 9, 10:30 am, and at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alexandria, KY, on Saturday, May 18, 11 am. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019

