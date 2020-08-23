SACK, Jean M. peacefully passed away early the morning of August 15, 2020. Jean is predeceased by her mother and father, Rose and Louis and sisters, Lois and Lorraine. She is survived by her husband, John; sisters, Anne Mae and Rosemary; children, Barbara, Thomas, Christine, Peter; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jean was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, Bridge and Suduko. She was very talented in all her hobbies. The family always enjoyed her gourmet cooking, especially at the holidays. We are truly grateful for the loving care of Melech Hospice House. She will be interred at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations be made to Life Path Hospice: www.chaptershealth.org