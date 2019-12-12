Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Spinelli. View Sign Service Information David C. Gross Funeral Home 6366 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33707 (727)-408-6651 Send Flowers Obituary

SPINELLI, Jean M. 76, of Largo, died on her birthday, December 7, 2019. Born in the Christmas city, Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Sigley and Anna (Copek) Sigley. She was the loving wife of the late Tobia Spinelli. In 1972 Jean and Toby arrived from Bethlehem and worked to open Little Italy Pizza, which continues to be a successful family business. In addition to being involved with the business, she was also devoted to raising four sons. In later years it was also her grandchildren who were the light of her life as well. Everyone knows Jean as a caring, loving, generous, optimistic, unselfish person, who still got excited when she would hear it was snowing in Bethlehem. With all her health problems she was still smiling. Her personality and witty sense of humor kept us all laughing. Jean leaves behind her four sons, Anthony, Jeremy (Annalisa), Tobia (Brandi), and Rocco; her grandchildren, Gabriella, Tobia, Niko, Gianna, Brianna, Adrianna, and Austin; also a sister, Dolores, wife of Edward Judd of Bethlehem. She was predeceased by her husband, Toby Spinelli and her brother, Harry Sigley. Jean was also dearly loved by all her friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins who were like "sisters from another mother". She will be deeply missed. Services will be held at 11:30 am on December 14, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to the . David C. Gross Funeral Home

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.