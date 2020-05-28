WEISMAN, Jean passed away Memorial Day, May 25, 2020. Jean was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Jean was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois to the late Herman and Hannah Azzis (Schneiderman). Jean met Seymour "Red" Weisman when he returned from the Army after WW II, and they were married April 20, 1947 in Chicago. Jean and Red moved to the St. Petersburg area in 1975. Locally, Jean and Red operated a Crafts Booth at the Wagon Wheel Flea Market in Pinellas Park for 12 years. She was an active member of Temple B'nai Israel and Hadassah. Survivors include son, Ronald Weisman and daughter-in-law, Bonnie of St. Paul, MN; daughter, Abbey Gingrich of Largo; sister-in-law, Gay Weisman of Solon, OH; six grandsons, Aaron, Joel, and Paul Weisman and Heath (Christy Hetzel), Chad and Dylan Gingrich; as well as five great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her dear friend Barbara Baughman. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 28, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park, Largo. Memorials are preferred to Temple B'nai Israel, Clearwater, FL or the charity of your choice. Arrangements by: David C. Gross Funeral Home
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 28 to May 31, 2020.