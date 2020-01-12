Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, Jean Skottegard It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother. Mom passed Dec. 27, 2019 at age 76. Jean was born Feb. 19, 1943 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Donald and Genevieve Skottegard. At the age of 5, they moved to Clearwater (our semi-native as we liked to tease her). She attended North Ward Elementary, CJHS Jr. High and was a 1961 graduate of Clearwater High School, where she met and then married her high school sweetheart Robert "Bob" Williams. After marriage, Bob and Jean moved to Hemet, CA, but soon realized their true home was Clearwater. While raising three daughters, Bob and Jean were very active in many clubs and community groups, particularly the Clearwater Jaycee's, meeting many lifelong friends. They held many leadership positions. Mom as President of the Jaycette's. Jean never met a stranger and enjoyed many social activities such as bingo, bowling, playing cards, traveling, gambling, poker and recently feel in love with Pai Gow Poker. She enjoyed being actively involved with her CHS High School Class Reunion Community. She retired after 18 years working for Dr. Ted Monnier. Her latest love was her Briar Creek community. She loved the Saturday morning coffee sessions, and all the true friendships and the adventures they shared. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Bob, her sister, Ann Leach and her granddaughter, Terissa Joy. Jean is survived by daughters, Denise Williams of Clearwater, Debbie Pehonsky (Mark) of New Port Richey, Dawn Shay (Tripp) of Coral Springs; granddaughter, Casey Hugler of New Port Richey, Kyle and Brennan Shay of Coral Springs; one great-granddaughter, Ryan Barkman of New Port Richey; nephew, David Leach of Jacksonville, and so many wonderful friends. Carol, Pat, Evie and Jane we are so sorry for the loss of "Your Jean". We love hearing stories of all your adventures over the past 50 plus years. A celebration of Jean's life is scheduled for January 18, 2020 at Briar Creek, Phase II club house, in Safety Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made, in Jeans' name, to Kiddy Up Therapeutic Horse Ranch 15232 Matis Rd., Hudson, FL -

