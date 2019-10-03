Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette BAKER. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 (813)-968-2231 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 View Map Service 1:00 PM Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood 3207 W BEARSS AVE Tampa , FL 33618 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BAKER, Jeanette M. 67, CPA and Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.), passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. Born April 7, 1952, in Jamestown, NY to Stuart and Mary Bogey, Jeanette moved to Port Orange, FL at age 5 and grew up there. She attended the University of South Florida graduating in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. After a year of teaching in Hillsborough County Schools, she entered the US Air Force (USAF) and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in May 1975 as an Air Force Weather Officer. Stationed initially at Scott Air Force Base, IL, where she completed a Master of Meteorology degree at Washington University of St Louis, she was transferred to US Air Forces in the Republic of South Korea. While in South Korea, she met and married her husband, Francis L. Baker in 1981; civil ceremony in Honolulu, HI, and a Christian ceremony at US Army Garrison Yongsan. Eventually Jeanette was reassigned as the USAF Liaison Officer to the Department of Commerce in Washington, DC, and later as a weather officer supporting the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Blessed with the birth of Everard Lee Baker in 1985, Jeanette transferred to the USAF Reserves where she served an additional nine years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. In 1989 she was again blessed with the arrival of Michael Stuart Baker, and earned a Master of Business Administration at Baylor University. Returning to Tampa, Jeanette taught school in Hillsborough County while earning a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license in 1993 after which she employed her leadership skills and education as the Chief Financial Officer in several different organizations before retiring as the CFO with the Tampa Sports Authority in 2015. In retirement Jeanette enjoyed being with her family, traveling, reading, various church and social activities, and spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Francis L. Baker; two sons, Everard Lee Baker, 34, and Michael Stuart Baker, 30, and her dearest friend, Annabelle Solis of Colorado Springs. A visitation will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Ave., Tampa, Florida 33618 at 12 pm followed by a service at 1 pm. Burial will be in Natchez, Mississippi. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com to leave online condolences. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

