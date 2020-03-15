Jeanette CAVE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette CAVE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAVE, Jeanette B. 87, of Clearwater, died Feb. 29, 2020. She moved to Tampa in 1954 after graduating from Cornell University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She accepted a job at Tampa Electric where she had a cooking show on WTVT called "Hostess House". After leaving Tampa Electric and having three children, she volunteered for many charitable organizations including Girls Clubs of Pinellas County, , Ruth Eckerd Hall and Fine Arts Society. She was also involved in the founding of St Paul's School. She was a member of Church of the Ascension. She loved traveling and in 1984 opened Cave Travel and worked there until her retirement. She is predecea- sed by her brother, Kenneth Braden. She is survived by her three children, Carynn Thompson (Stephen), Lisa Andrews (Jeffrey) and Christopher Cave; and one grandchild Elizabeth Andrews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.