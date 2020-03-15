CAVE, Jeanette B. 87, of Clearwater, died Feb. 29, 2020. She moved to Tampa in 1954 after graduating from Cornell University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. She accepted a job at Tampa Electric where she had a cooking show on WTVT called "Hostess House". After leaving Tampa Electric and having three children, she volunteered for many charitable organizations including Girls Clubs of Pinellas County, , Ruth Eckerd Hall and Fine Arts Society. She was also involved in the founding of St Paul's School. She was a member of Church of the Ascension. She loved traveling and in 1984 opened Cave Travel and worked there until her retirement. She is predecea- sed by her brother, Kenneth Braden. She is survived by her three children, Carynn Thompson (Stephen), Lisa Andrews (Jeffrey) and Christopher Cave; and one grandchild Elizabeth Andrews.

