DOFKA, Jeanette Elizabeth (Dolcini) passed away May 18, 2020 in Brooksville, Florida. She was born January 18, 1933 in Petaluma, California the youngest child of the late Charles and Elizabeth Dolcini (Rogers). She was preceded in death by her four brothers, Genie, Charlie, Bobby, Leroy and sister, Evelyn McIsaac. She loved and missed her family. She is survived by her children, Richard Jr., Mark Charles, and Lynette Elizabeth Tynan and six grandchildren. She will be buried next to her late husband Richard at Bushnell National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. " I am the boss and I will continue to be the boss" " just wait till your father gets home "

