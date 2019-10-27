|
78, of Clearwater, passed away on September 27, 2019. Jean was born on December 28, 1940 to Ida May and William F. Cameron in Middletown, CT. For 43 years Jean loved teaching kindergarten and retired from Gulf Beaches Elementary in 2007. She is survived by her beloved husband, James D. Morris; sisters, Sally Mello and Judith Vaughan; many close family members and dear friends. Jean will be missed by all. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on November 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. View directions and a full obituary at: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019