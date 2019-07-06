Jeanette (Rabinovitz) GERARD

Obituary
GERARD, Jeanette

(Rabinovitz) 93, passed away July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sanford Gerard; devoted mother of Darrel (Maureen) Gerard of Utah, Eric (Patricia) Gerard of Florida and Wendy Gerard of California; loving grandmother, Sarah, Chandler and Wesley; dear sister of Lee Rollins and Pearl Saxon (both deceased.) Funeral services, Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH, Sunday, July 7, 1 pm. Interment, Mt. Olive Cemetery. Family at the residence of Dr. Michael and Paula Rollins, 26401 Bernwood Rd., Beachwood, OH 44122 Sunday only. Contributions to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or Bellefaire JCB.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 6, 2019
