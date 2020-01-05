|
HALE, Jeanette Ballengee (Gram and Great-Gram) 93, of Dunedin, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 28, at Morton Plant Hospital ICU, surrounded by loving and admiring family. Gram, Jeanette, was born on September 27, 1926, raised as the fifth of six girls, by the late Schuyler and Ida Ballengee in Beckley, West Virginia. She graduated from West Virginia University in 1948 with a bachelor's AB degree in pre-med studies. There she was president of the Association of Women Students, an officer in Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, and met the love of her life, the late William Easley Hale. She taught high school science, and then she and Bill married. Jeanette and Bill then went to UF so he could get a pharmacy degree. After pharmacy school, they resided in Richmond and then Philadelphia where Bill attended medical school and did his residency. Their only child, Sara, was born on the day of Bill's first med school exam at Medical College of Virginia. Along the way, Jeanette sacrificed and helped Bill as he completed his schooling. After both growing up in small towns, and loving Florida, in 1962, Jeanette and Bill decided to settle in Dunedin where he became an internist at Mease Hospital. Jeanette loved her new home, and quickly got very involved in her community. She was a phenomenal Christian, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cook, and hostess, so she had many talents to share. She was very much a lady and often consulted on matters of etiquette, manners, and event planning. For years she taught etiquette to young ladies becoming debutantes with the Clearwater Debutante Club. She coordinated more than 100 weddings for friends and their children gratis. She so loved coordinating weddings and getting to know and help brides and their families. She and Bill, with four other couples, initiated the annual ARC (formerly UPARC) fundraiser "Omelette Party" (currently in its 52nd year). Jeanette was a director, officer and/or award recipient of many organizations including: Pinellas County Medical Auxiliary, Clearwater-Dunedin Junior League, Mease Manor, First United Methodist Church of Dunedin, Mental Health Association, Dunedin Council of Organizations, Dunedin North Rotary Inner Wheel, Dunedin Fine Arts and Cultural Center, Florida Gulf Coast Art Center, Dunedin Historical Society, Dunedin Library Foundation, Suncoast Girl Scout Council, , and the . She was also a long-standing member of Carlouel Yacht Club, Casado Club, and Dunedin Country Club. We will sorely miss our sweet and lovely mom, gram, great-gram, aunt, and friend. Although we are deeply saddened and heartbroken by her passing, we believe in God's grace and God's perfect timing. Jeanette was pre-deceased by her adoring husband, Dr. William E. Hale, and her five sisters. Jeanette is survived by her devoted family: daughter, Sara Hale Simmons (John); grandchildren, Matthew Hale Simmons (Coley), and Elizabeth Simmons Wolcott (William); and great-grandchildren, Saylor Elizabeth Simmons, John Pierce Simmons, and Hale William Wolcott, as well as nephews and nieces. A visitation will take place on Sunday, January 12, from 4-6 pm at Moss-Feaster Funeral Home in Dunedin. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 13, at 10 am at First United Methodist Church of Dunedin. Reception will follow at Dunedin Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ARC Tampa Bay Foundation. MossFeasterDunedin.Com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2020