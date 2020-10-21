HAMILTON, Jeanette Francis 73, of St. Petersburg passed away at home October 11, 2020. Over the years, she was a licensed realtor and worked previously for General Telephone Company. She retired as a sales manager at American National Insurance and received numerous awards and recognition for her service. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Crystal (Samuel) Pruitt and Parris (Roxanne) Lilly; five sisters and two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation is Thursday, October 22, from 3-7 pm at Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary, 6501 25th Way S., St. Petersburg. A private Graveside Service will be held October 23. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in memory of Jeanette Hamilton to the Celma Mastry Ovarian Cancer Foundation at PO Box 48787, St. Petersburg, FL 33743. Condolences to the family can also be sent to SancheMortuary.com
