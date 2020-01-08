MAASS, Jeanette Parisi 83, of Temple Terrace, FL, went to be with the Lord January 4, 2020. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Christine Lusardi; children, Peter W. Maass (Lorena), John S. Maass (Christine), and Jennifer M. Klobuchar (Richard Jr.); brother, Stephen Parisi (Sandi); grandchildren, Paul D. Maass (Amanda), Michael A. Lusardi (Adriana), Mark W. Orlando (Nanette), William E. Maass, Jonathan P. Maass, Olivia R. Maass, Andrew P. Maass, Audrey N. Maass, and Matthew S. Maass; and seven great-grandchildren. Jeanette gra-duated from Warrensburg High School in 1955 where she made lifelong friends. Her passion was her family, praying for the needs of others, and telling people about Jesus' free gift of eternal life. Services will take place at 11 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Blount & Curry, Terrace Oaks Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home. A burial will be conducted at a later date. Words of comfort may be expressed at: www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020