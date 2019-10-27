Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
(727) 562-2070
Jeanette Morris


1940 - 2019
Jeanette Morris Obituary
MORRIS, Jeanette E. 78, of Clearwater, passed away Sept. 27, 2019. Jean was born Dec. 28, 1940 to Ida May and William F. Cameron in Middletown, CT. For 43 years Jean loved teaching kindergarten and retired from Gulf Beaches Elementary in 2007. She is survived by her beloved husband, James D. Morris; sisters, Sally Mello and Judith Vaughan; many close family members and dear friends. Jean will be missed by all. A celebration of Jean's life will be held Nov. 2, 2019, from 11 am to 3 pm. View directions and full obituary at: www.MossFeasterClearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019
