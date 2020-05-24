Jeanette OSBURN
OSBURN, Jeanette Fredrika entered the gates of Heaven May 15, 2020. She was the hardest working person we all knew and a great example of loving kindness and generosity. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her three sons, Garland (Bonnie), Vincent (Merlin), Mitchell (Donna); grandchildren, Brooke, Gregory (Erin); great-grandchild, Emmeline; three brothers in Minnesota, Roy, John, Jimmy; and many nieces and nephews. She retired from GTE in 1990 after 34 years. She enjoyed yard sales, estate sales, and the flea market. She made many friends doing all those things. Three of her best friends are Beverly Bartz, Alice Wood, and Jerry Turner. No services at her request. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

