ROUSE, Jeanette (Webb) lost her courageous battle with Parkinson's disease Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Nitro, WV in 1947, she moved to Florida in 1984 and was a trailblazer in her role as Traffic Safety Coordinator for the FL State Dept of Transportation. Jeanette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Bob Rouse, and is survived by her children, Rob, Rick, and Jeni (Mosley) and grandchildren, Ari, Kaleigh, and Holli (Mosley). She was a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 709 W. Line-baugh Ave., Tampa, where memorial services will be held at 12 pm Wednesday, January 15. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parkinson's Disease Foundation. parkinson.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 14, 2020