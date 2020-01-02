Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette RUSH. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

RUSH, Jeanette 91, It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that she was called to eternal life December 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rush. She is survived by her children, David Rush (Shawndra), Latha Rush Sullivan (Douglas), Danny Rush; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand daughter. While our tears show our sadness, our hearts are joyful knowing that she is with Jesus. Jeanette was a spiritual woman who walked with grace and dignity and was loved by all who knew her. She had a huge heart with true compassion for people and always put the needs of others before her own. This exceptional woman was a devoted mother who shaped our entire family with her faith, heart, strength, and unconditional love. Next to her love for God, Jeanette's family was the most important part of her life and each one had a special place in her heart. Her love and spirit will remain forever with us. A funeral service will be conducted 2 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.

RUSH, Jeanette 91, It is with deep regret and a heavy heart that she was called to eternal life December 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Rush. She is survived by her children, David Rush (Shawndra), Latha Rush Sullivan (Douglas), Danny Rush; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grand daughter. While our tears show our sadness, our hearts are joyful knowing that she is with Jesus. Jeanette was a spiritual woman who walked with grace and dignity and was loved by all who knew her. She had a huge heart with true compassion for people and always put the needs of others before her own. This exceptional woman was a devoted mother who shaped our entire family with her faith, heart, strength, and unconditional love. Next to her love for God, Jeanette's family was the most important part of her life and each one had a special place in her heart. Her love and spirit will remain forever with us. A funeral service will be conducted 2 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close