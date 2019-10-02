Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANCHEZ, Jeanette J. 76, of Tampa, Florida, went home to the Lord on September 29, 2019 to be reunited with her loving husband of 56 years, Nilo J. Sanchez Sr.; her loving daughter, Terry Ann Martinez; her loving sister, Cristina R. Lopez; and her great-granddaughter, Ivy Marie. She is the daughter of the late Joe Jimenez and living mother, Mercedes Coto. Jeanette's final days were spent surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 9, 1942, a native of Tampa, Florida. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother and great-grandmother. Jeanette was a long-time employee of the Hillsborough County School Board. Together with her husband they operated and ran Sanchez Bakery. Her greatest joys in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and the love of her life, Nilo Sr. Jeanette is survived by her daughters, Tammy Espinosa, Karen C. Sanchez; her son, Nilo J. (Amy) Sanchez Jr.; her brother, Daniel Jimenez Jr.; her grandchildren, Amanda, George, Estevan, Gabrielle, Nilo III, Dylan, Brad, Felix III, Jessica, Vanessa; her great-granddaughter, Genesis Ivy; as well as many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. A Catholic Burial Mass will be celebrated at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 5225 North Himes Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614 Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:30 am, Monsignor Michael Muhr celebrant. The family will be receiving friends and family between 10:30-11:30 am. Graveside Service will follow Mass at Sunset Funeral Home & Memory Gardens, 11005 N. Highway 301, Thonotosassa, FL 33592 on Friday afternoon at 1. Flowers are welcome.

