Jeanette Sanchez Happy Birthday Mom. We miss you more than we can ever express. The faith you lived your life by and the faith that you instilled in us is what is allowing us to continue each day without you being here. Your presence is felt each day and your words of wisdom often surface when dealing with life's challenges. Thank you for being the best mother, daughter, Mima, tia, sister, cousin and friend to us all. Celebrate your birthday with dad, Terry, Cristina and Ivy. Look forward to seeing you in my dreams.



