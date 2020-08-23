1/
Jeanette SMITH
SMITH, Jeanette S. "Jan" 82, of Clearwater, passed away August 14, 2020. Originally from Buffalo, NY, she is preceded in death by her husband, William E. Smith and her son, Timothy Brown. She is survived by daughters, Kimberly Brown and Susan Gosney; and grandson, Christopher Brown. Jan was an auxillary member of VFW Post 2473 and F.O.E. Aerie 3452, both in Clearwater. The family wishes to thank Suncoast Hospice for the excellent care and support provided during her illness. Special thanks to Tracy, Roberta, and Courtney (Yellow Team); Angel (Pearl Team), and the staff at the Brookside Care Center in Palm Harbor. Online family guestbook may be found at www.Nationalcremation.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Clearwater
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
