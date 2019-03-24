Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanette Victoria FRENCH. View Sign

FRENCH, Jeanette Victoria



on Thursday, March 21, 2019, Jeanette Victoria French, loving mother of three, transitioned Home at the age of 78. Jeanette was born in Brooklyn, NY where she and her two older sisters were raised. At an early age, her passions were helping others and flying. Never to be held down by anyone or herself she was one of a kind. The kindest of Souls, she, on several occasions opened her house and heart to anyone who needed a roof over their head and a warm meal to eat. She could not turn away a stranger nor could she let others hold her down. "Sam" was her nickname and one shared by her closest of friends. She had a flair for life that is rarely seen. Her favorite show was MASH and she had mentioned, on more than one occasion that she herself wanted to be a nurse on a mobile unit. She learned to love sailing and being on the water, and passed that on to her children.



Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Salvatore Labrusso; mother, Vincenza "Jenny' Labrusso; and sisters, Angie and JoPat. She is survived by her three children, Jennie and husband, Joe; Joanna, and John and his wife, Diana. Her four grandsons, Enrae, Alexander, Mathew, and Noah; and great-grandchildren, Harley and John Thomas. Her last wish was to give back her body to the Sea that captivated her Soul and on so many occasions inspired and calmed her.



Jeanette will be delivered to the Sea on an undetermined date by her family on the ship she loved and one that inspired her Soul to burn bright and fly high, The Phoenix. There will be a Celebration of her life party, for all to attend on March 30, 2019, from 1-8 pm, at her home in Riverview, FL. Please call (813) 833-5785 for the address. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations may be made to Life Path Hospice at Sun City, 3725 Upper Creek Dr, Ruskin, FL.

