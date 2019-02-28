Jeanna ALMAND

ALMAND, Jeanna

65, of Tampa, passed away December 15, 2018. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her sisters, Jackie Sturdivant and Nancy Womack; son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Amy Holley; daughter, Reanna Holley; and eight grandchildren. There will be a Celebration of her Life, March 3, 3-5 pm, at the Clubhouse in Lakeshore Villas, 15401 Lakeshore Villa Blvd., Tampa, FL.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2019
