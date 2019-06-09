Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Bonnier GILLEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILLEY, Jeanne Bonnier



94, of St. Petersburg, FL, born September 13, 1924, passed away May 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She married John M. Gilley in 1943 and moved from Indiana to Florida in 1951. While raising her family, she received a B.A. in Education from the University of South Florida in 1969 and taught for 21 years at North Shore Elementary. She was active in the LARC/PARC charity organization for many years. She was a great cook and loved hosting family dinners. She also enjoyed crafting and travel. She was predeceased by her son, Steven; and grandson, Reid. She is survived by daughters, Nancy Heavey and Paige Gilley (Todd); sons, John (Pam), Jason, Kevin, and Ridge (Debbie); 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held by her family. Donations in her memory may be made to PARC or Special Olympics.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019

