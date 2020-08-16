Jeanne CLEWIS

CLEWIS, Jeanne S. 96, affectionately known as "Meemaw" by her grandchildren, entered the Kingdom of Heaven Aug. 11, 2020. She was born April 24, 1924 in Tampa, and was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Charles W. Clewis; brother, Edgar Shaughnessy; and parents, Frank and Irene Fitch Shaughnessy. Jeanne lived an amazing life full of joy and love for her family, her Catholic church family at Christ the King and her native town of Tampa. Until the age of 13, she attended the Academy of the Holy Names, then due to her father's employ with International Harvester, the family moved to Pahokee, FL, a small farming hamlet on the southeastern shore of Lake Okeechobee. Jeanne graduated from Pahokee High, and then attended Georgian Court College in Lakewood, NJ. She received her degree in commercial art and design, then further honed her artistic ability at Traphagen School of Fashion in New York City. Returning to Tampa, she began her career in Commercial illustration sketching ads for Viola Todd, a women's clothing store, and later working in the commercial art department for Maas Brothers. In 1948, she met her husband to be, Charlie, in Tampa, and they later married Nov. 11, 1950 in Pahokee. The reception was held at the family home on Lake Okeechobee. Soon thereafter, Charlie built a home in Beach Park where they raised their family and resided all their lives. She and Charlie enjoyed hosting friends for 'Supper Club,' gardening and growing roses and orchids, and traveling extensively around the globe with their close friends. Every summer was spent in Highlands, NC, at their vacation home, an original schoolhouse that Jeanne restored and decorated with unique stenciling in every room. Seeking yet another artistic project, together with Charlie they designed and built a home on Falcon Ridge in the Highlands Falls Country Club. Remaining ever independent, Jeanne continued to travel with her friends as well as assuming the operations of the family business after Charlie passed away. She was an active member and served as President of the Catholic Women's Club, and was a past member of the Beach Park Garden Club, Beach Park Women's Club, The Rose Circle, Tampa Yacht and County Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, Edmund Sheffield Chapter of Colonial Dames, and the Society of Mayflower Descendants in the State of Florida. Jeanne also was an accomplished couture seamstress, winning many accolades at the Florida State Fair for her design entries. To mourn her passing she leaves sons, William Frank Clewis (Lelia) of Tampa, Stephen C. Clewis (Sue) of Purcellville, VA; daughter, Luisa Shupe of Lithia; sister-in-law, Pat Shaughnessy of Nanaimo, BC; grandchildren, William Frank Jr., Charlie and Mary Catherine Clewis, Caroline Coffey (Matt), Colleen and Elizabeth Shupe; three great-granddaughters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeanne's family would like to extend grateful appreciation to Dr. Kent Corral and his staff for the kind and compassionate care Mom received during her last few years, and to the caregivers at Allegro of Hyde Park, Diligence HC, and the staff at Bayshore Pointe Nursing and Rehab. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, August 20, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 801 S. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa, FL 33609. A visitation will be held in the church vestibule at 9 am, followed by mass at 10 am. A private interment will take place at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Metropolitan Ministries of Tampa. Please visit the family online guest book at www.blountcurrymacdill.com