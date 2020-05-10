CURRIE, Jeanne Rollerson entered into rest May 2, 2020. She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey July 26, 1925, the daughter of Carl and Irene Rollerson. After graduating from Averett College for Women in Danville, Virginia (1945), she married James Currie June 7, 1947. After raising two sons, the couple moved to the Brandon area from Miami in 1973. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, a former member of the Junior League in New Jersey, The Brandon Womens Service League, and Fortnighter's social club. Jeanne was a world traveler, and shared many stories with friends and family of her adventures. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James; her sister, Audrey Stewart; her granddaughter, Heather; and son, Bruce. She is survived by her son, James and his wife Jane and daughter-in-law, Sally; her five granddaughters are Corinne (Al) Finarelli, Holly (Adam) Naylor, Emily (Michael) Sadowsky, Amy (Colin) Robertson, and Jamie (Jameson) Keeler. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren, Steven, Justin, Luke, Austin, Lucie, Graham, Elizabeth, Cecilia, Clara, James, Jameson Bruce, and Parker. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm July 25, 2020 at First Presbuterian Church of Brandon. Donations can be made in Jeanne's name to First Presbyterian Church of Brandon. www.Stowersfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.