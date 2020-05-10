Jeanne CURRIE
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CURRIE, Jeanne Rollerson entered into rest May 2, 2020. She was born in Plainfield, New Jersey July 26, 1925, the daughter of Carl and Irene Rollerson. After graduating from Averett College for Women in Danville, Virginia (1945), she married James Currie June 7, 1947. After raising two sons, the couple moved to the Brandon area from Miami in 1973. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church of Brandon, a former member of the Junior League in New Jersey, The Brandon Womens Service League, and Fortnighter's social club. Jeanne was a world traveler, and shared many stories with friends and family of her adventures. Jeanne was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, James; her sister, Audrey Stewart; her granddaughter, Heather; and son, Bruce. She is survived by her son, James and his wife Jane and daughter-in-law, Sally; her five granddaughters are Corinne (Al) Finarelli, Holly (Adam) Naylor, Emily (Michael) Sadowsky, Amy (Colin) Robertson, and Jamie (Jameson) Keeler. She will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren, Steven, Justin, Luke, Austin, Lucie, Graham, Elizabeth, Cecilia, Clara, James, Jameson Bruce, and Parker. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm July 25, 2020 at First Presbuterian Church of Brandon. Donations can be made in Jeanne's name to First Presbyterian Church of Brandon. www.Stowersfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
2:00 PM
First Presbuterian Church of Brandon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stowers Funeral Home
401 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 335115001
8136891211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved