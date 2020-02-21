Jeanne HEHIR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne HEHIR.
Service Information
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL
33609
(813)-876-2421
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

HEHIR, Jeanne McAdam 99, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Donald and her daughter, Judi. She will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Erick (Lee) Roland, Matthew Larson, and Peter (Katie) Larson; and her six great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Friday, February 28 at 11 am. Jeanne will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details