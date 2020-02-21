HEHIR, Jeanne McAdam 99, of Tampa, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Donald and her daughter, Judi. She will also be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren, Erick (Lee) Roland, Matthew Larson, and Peter (Katie) Larson; and her six great-grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Friday, February 28 at 11 am. Jeanne will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2020