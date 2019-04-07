Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Katherine LaDUKE. View Sign

LaDUKE, Jeanne Katherine



of St. Petersburg, FL passed away surrounded by her loving family April 1, 2019. Jeanne was born in Louisville, KY to Maurice and Adeline Buchart. She was a beautiful inspiration to all who met her. She had a sparkling personality and enthusiasm for life and lived her life to the fullest. Always kind and loving, Jeanne possessed the most positive spirit even in her final days. Jeanne could frequently be found on the golf course, dance floor, card table, or home cooking delectable meals for friends and family. She was a mentor and role model to many with a passion for making people feel welcome and included. This inspired her to help co-found "Girlfriends" at Isla Del Sol. Simply stated, she was a beautiful expression of God. Jeanne was greatly dedicated to her family. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband for 62 years, Joe and her brother, Ronnie Buchart. Jeanne is survived by her brother, Maurice Buchart; sister, Marcy Russ; six children, Donna, Lee, Michelle (Steven), Nancy, Annette, and Martyne (Michael); as well as nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her dedicated caregivers. A memorial service will be held May 16, at Blessed Trinity Church, at 1:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of her Life at Isla Del Sol club house. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School or Suncoast Hospice.

